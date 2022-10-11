The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Frosty temperatures, areas of dense fog – sounds like a fall morning to me. You may want to give yourself some extra time to defrost the windshield and navigate the locally dense fog.

A Frost Advisory is out for areas outside of the Capital District, the Hudson Valley, and the Adirondacks. Hopefully your plants were protected overnight. Temperatures will slowly warm this morning but will turn milder by the afternoon. Most of us will see highs in the 60s.

Clearing skies overnight allowed areas of dense fog to settle in. Visibility could be as low as a 1/2 mile. The fog will dissipate between 9 AM and 11 AM. By the afternoon we will enjoy plenty of sunshine to go along with the mild temperatures

Not as chilly tonight despite the mainly clear skies. Another batch of valley fog will settle in by Wednesday morning.

A nice warm up is on the way Wednesday with highs in the 70s. It will turn breezy with more clouds by the afternoon. Everyone is all dry for another day.

Thursday will be another warm day ahead of a potent cold front. Rain with embedded downpours and storms will arrive late-day. The front will swing through overnight. Friday appears to be dry for almost everyone, but temperatures won’t be as warm.

The cool down continues into the weekend with highs closer to 60 degrees. The start of next week will be cooler with better rain chances. The third week of October may feel more November-like.