10/11/2021: Sunshine and 70’s are back!

It’s not the most “October” forecast we’ve ever brought you… but it’s certainly a nice one! High pressure in control up and down the east coast will keep us mostly dry for the coming week. It will also allow for more sunshine this afternoon, once the early clouds dissipate. Those rays will help us climb into the low 70’s for afternoon highs.

Tonight may be the slightest bit cooler, with many outside of the immediate tri-cities region dropping into the upper 40’s. More patchy fog could develop in the hours leading up to sunshine.

Not to worry, once that burns off mid-morning, we’ll have nothing but sun Tuesday afternoon. As a matter of fact, we expect to wind up a degree or two warmer than Monday!

Wednesday may feature a few showers, especially north and west of Albany, but not everyone will see rain. Thursday and Friday are warm again, before a system brings rain later Saturday and cooler weather on Sunday