10/11/2020: Spectacular Sunday, but rain on the way

Get out and enjoy the fall feel today! While it won’t be be anywhere near as warm as Saturday, dry weather, sun, and highs in the mid 50’s to right around 60 will still feel great.

Overnight, we’ll cool quickly at first. Low temperatures will bottom out right around 40 for most, before clouds move in from the south early Monday.

That’s ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Delta. That system will have traveled hundreds of miles after making landfall along the Gulf Coast, so don’t expect violent winds. Instead, we’ll see only on and off showers for Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions will improve after that system, and by Wednesday, we’re back in the 60’s and back under the sun. Thursday could be a bit warmer, with highs right around 70 and a mix of sun and clouds.

The next front arrives late Friday, bringing with it evening showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. We expect lake effect rain showers to develop north and west of Albany to kick off the weekend. On the mountaintops in the Adirondacks, a bit of that could fall as snow!