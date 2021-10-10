10/10/21: Sunshine returns on Monday!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds won out again for the second half of the weekend and even a little drizzle for some, mainly south of Albany. We will remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight with a few clear breaks likely especially further north and west. Drier air moves back in by Monday afternoon and we will return to sunshine by the second half of the day.

Cool but seasonably so for the afternoon today with temperatures holding in the mid 60s for highs with the lack of sunshine. With the return to sun for Monday, expect highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Blocking high pressure will begin to develop and that will generally keep us “protected” from much in the way of rain through much of the upcoming week.

Storm system that is now entering western Texas will try to move northeast during the week. However, the big ridge of high pressure over us will not allow it to come directly at the northeast, instead it will be steered up and over the ridge. The result will be that system moving through the Great Lakes and us here in the Capital Region seeing maybe a stray shower Wednesday afternoon.

Above normal temps with partly to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the rest of the week with highs averaging in the low 70s and lows only falling into the low to mid 50s.

A strong cold front looks to move in over the weekend, the timing right now looks to be during the day on Saturday with a line of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms moving in from the west. Behind this temperatures turn sharply cooler, low 60s Sunday and we may not get out of the 50s for the first part of the following week. Enjoy the nice weather while we have it! Have a great week! -Rob