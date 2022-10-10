The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The first part of the Columbus Day weekend was pretty great with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. Today brings clouds for most of the day and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will climb close to 60 degrees for the Capital District.

There is also an isolated shower chance. A stationary boundary will wobble its way through the News10 area today. Better shower chances will come early to the north of I-90. A shower or two may slip through the Capital District around mid-day. Most of the activity will fade away before reaching the Berkshires. Once the front passes clouds will begin to break.

The clearing process continues tonight. Areas of fog could set up by morning. It will also turn chilly with many waking up to lows in the 30s.

A lot of sunshine is on the way Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be quite comfortable as well. Highs will climb into the 60s for just about everyone.

The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning to the 70s. All of the warmth will eventually catch up with us. Another strong fall front arrives Thursday, carrying rain and storm chances. Temperatures will fall once again ahead of the weekend.