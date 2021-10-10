10/10/2021: One more cool, cloudy day before 70’s are back

Clouds and cooler temperatures stick around for the remainder of the weekend. A system off the coast will bring rain to places like Long Island and coastal Connecticut. One or two showers or patches of drizzle could make in to places like Greene, Columbia, and Berkshire counites later in the day, but most everyone else should stay dry.

With limited sunshine, temperatures will struggle to warm significantly. Highs will peak only in the mid 60’s for valley locations, and low 60’s to upper 50’s for the higher terrain.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog developing in the hours leading up to sunrise. Lows will be in the low 50’s for most, and upper 40’s for the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

The fog will dissipate by late morning, and temperatures will warm into the low 70’s for a spectacular afternoon. Highs will stay elevated through the remainder of the work week, with varying degrees of sunshine.

While a few scattered showers could materialize Wednesday, it’s looking increasingly likely that the next widespread wet weather will be early next weekend