10/10/2020: Quick warm up, then afternoon/evening storms

A warm front moving in from western New York will cause temperatures to spike dramatically this afternoon!

Highs will soar into the upper 70’s by 3 or 4 pm. Some spots south of Albany could make a run at the 80 degree mark! That forecast would mean temperatures that are much closer to record highs than seasonal averages.

It will also add a bit of extra energy to the atmosphere, giving storms that are expected to develop later this afternoon an extra punch. We expect a line to move into the Adirondacks around 3 or 4, into Saratoga County around 6 or 7, and into the Albany area an hour or two after sunset.

The storms will be strongest in the northern part of our viewing area. Places like the Adirondacks and North County are in a Slight Risk to see severe weather, or a 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. The biggest threat will be gusty, damaging winds. A quick spin up tornado is unlikely, but can’t be ruled out completely.

By the time the storms make it to Albany, the Mid-Hudson, the Catskills, and the Berkshires, the storms will have weakened significantly. We expect more of a broken line of showers, with isolated bursts of heavier rain and a bit of wind.

Rain will end before midnight, and we’ll clear out by sunrise on Sunday. Expect a cooler day, with highs in the 50’s and a steady breeze. Leftover moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Delta will make it here Monday and Tuesday… Don’t panic! We’re not expecting wind with that, just showers.

Wednesday looks spectacular, with highs in the 60’s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return by the end of the work week.