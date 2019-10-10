10/10/19: Mostly Cloudy, Some Showers Albany-East

Clouds will win today with maybe some sun at times? Showers will also come in from the east as we watch the coastal storm bring strong winds & rain to the Cape & NE. We’ll be cooler with the clouds and showers Albany-east. It’s a dreary & wet day but it’s not a total wash-out. We’ll find steadier rain this evening.

It can be a little breezy across the Capital District but I think we’ll find that it’s windy for the Berkshires-east.

Steadier showers can be expected tonight with some lingering showers overnight and into early Friday. We should dry by Friday afternoon/evening but keep it cool with the clouds as highs stay in the 50s.

The weekend is looking drier & milder with highs in the mid 60s! Clouds are more plentiful Saturday but sunshine ruled Sunday with a great couple days into early next week!

