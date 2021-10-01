10/1/2021: Cool start to October, chance showers this weekend

Happy October! The 10th month of the year is off to a rather cool start, with most down into the low 40’s and upper 30’s for overnight lows. There are also some visibility concerns, with isolated patchy fog across the area. More dense fog is in place over the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains.

Give it a few hours and all that fog will burn off. High pressure working its way in from the west will set up a sunnier and rather quiet afternoon.

Despite the cool start, temperatures will warm to comfortable levels with the help of the bright skies. Our forecast high of 63° in Albany is still a bit below average for this time of year (68°), but certainly manageable. Expect similar temperatures in places like Schenectady, Troy, and Saratoga. In the Mid-Hudson valley, you’ll be slightly warmer – in the mid to upper 60’s. Meanwhile, the Catskills, Adirondacks, Greens, Berkshires, and even the Heldebergs may struggle to get out of the 50’s. Certainly a Fall feel to the air!

Tonight won’t be quite as chilly. With winds light, but shifting to come out of the south, not many of us will get down into the 30’s. Instead, we’re forecasting mid 40’s for valley locations and low 40’s for the higher terrain.

Saturday’s forecast varies a fair bit depending on where you’re reading from. Albany and points south will see a mix of sun and clouds, with warmer temps – in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

The Adirondacks, North Country, and most of Vermont have a chance to see a few passing showers. Those, coupled with more cloud cover, will keep highs in the lower 60’s for the most part.

A more substantial weather system arrives on Sunday, bringing more widespread shower chances. While we don’t expect the day to be a washout, we’ve all got a chance for rain – keep the umbrella handy! Highs will peak around 70 in the Capital District.

That system is slow to move past our area, and will likely lend itself to another showery day on Monday. The system isn’t completely past us until mid-week. Cloudy skies throughout this period mean that our night won’t be quite as chilly – only down into the mid 50’s. Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the mid 70’s.

We could see more substantial periods of sunshine on Wednesday, with upper 60’s in the forecast. Another 70 degree day could be in the cards for Thursday.