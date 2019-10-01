10/1/19: Morning Showers, Mostly Cloudy & Mild!

Grab the umbrella and expect some morning showers until Noon-1PM. We’ll find some dry time this afternoon and actually some peeks of sun through the otherwise cloudy skies. As we dry for the afternoon, we’ll warm to the upper 70s. It’s October 1st but we’ll be an easy 10-12 degrees above average.

After drying for the afternoon, we can see some spotty showers redevelop after 6-7PM & overnight…

We need the rain and we’ll get it this week with morning showers Wednesday & a couple evening showers? Thursday will be the wettest day with showers likely and it’ll be especially raw with highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll keep it chilly Friday but after some morning rain, we’ll dry with sun & clouds. Expect a breezy end to the week. Saturday is looking stunning with high pressure bringing us clear skies! Sunshine and low 60s will make for a great afternoon but expect some COLD starts Saturday & Sunday. Frosty lawns in the Capital Region are likely Saturday AM with another possibly frosty start Sunday. We’ll warm back to near seasonable temps by early next week…