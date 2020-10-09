10/09/2020: A perfect fall day to end the work week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! There’s a little frost on the pumpkin this morning. Breaks in the clouds have allowed temperatures to drop below freezing across the Adirondacks and parts of the North Country. We have a few clouds over the Capital Region early this morning so it’s not quite as chilly. Patchy frost could still form over the coming hours.

A perfect fall day is on tap as we wrap up the work week. After the chilly start, we will see a mild afternoon with highs near 60° for the Tri-Cities. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around today.

Keep those windows open tonight. We will see some great sleeping weather with lows in the upper 40s and mostly clear skies.

A spike in temperature will kick off the weekend. High temperatures will soar into the 70s, even pushing 80° for parts of the Hudson Valley! That won’t be a record – Albany’s record high is 89° Saturday – but it will be unusually warm for this stage of October. A fast-moving system will drag a warm front through Upstate New York early Saturday. The cold front will follow quickly behind during the afternoon and evening. The latter will spark isolated showers and storms.

There is the potential once again for gusty showers and stronger gusts with thunderstorms. Most of the News 10 areas has been placed in a marginal risk for severe storms. We’ll have to keep an eye on how the cells evolve during the late afternoon and early evening. Along with the potentially severe winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are possible with the stronger storms.

Temperatures will get a reality check on the backside of Saturday’s cold front. Highs will drop back closer to normal Sunday. The fair and dry weather also returns for the end of the weekend. The day will begin with sunshine, but end with more clouds.

This is THE weekend to take in the fall foliage. Head to the Adirondack Park for peak and in some cases post-peak colors. The Catskills and southern Vermont are reporting full color. In the Berkshires you can visit Mt. Greylock for vibrant fall vibes. The Capital Region is getting very close to peak.

Some of the leftover from Hurricane Delta will move into the Northeast early next week. A cold front will also approach from the west. This will keep the pattern on the wet side through Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the move again with highs approaching 70 degrees by mid-week.