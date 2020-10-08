10/08/2020: Breezy and cooler after the storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Those severe storms meant business yesterday afternoon and evening. Top wind gusts across the Capital Region topped 60 mph. Albany’s airport recorded a 67 mph gust, which set a record for the highest gust in the month of October.

The strong winds did ease up behind that line. It will remain breezy today with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Today will also be noticeably cooler. Temperatures have dipped into the 40s this morning. We’ll only manage highs in the 50s later on. There will be more sunshine.

The wind will finally relax tonight. The light winds, clear skies, and chilly temperatures will lead to some areas of frost. Temperatures will dip closer to freezing through the higher terrain in the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont. The Tri-Cities will see lows in the upper 30s by wake up on Friday.

High pressure will drift through the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow. There will be more sunshine to go around and temperature will inch closer to normal. Highs will top off in the lower 60s for the Capital Region to wrap up the week.

High pressure will move off the East Coast making way for a warm front to bubble into the Northeast to start the weekend. Temperatures will get a BIG boost. Albany’s high will skyrocket into the mid 70s. It won’t quite be a record, but that is very warm for this time of year. The cold front will quickly swing through Saturday evening. This will lead to isolated showers and storms. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with some stronger storms.

We will dry things back out on Sunday and temperatures will get a “reality check.” From 75° to the lower 60s to end the weekend.

Shower chances will be on the rise early next week. There is growing confidence that the remnants of Delta will move out of the Mississippi Valley through the Ohio Valley and eventually the Northeast.