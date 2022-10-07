The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Can we take a moment to celebrate yesterday? It was a glorious fall day! Unfortunately we can’t hold onto the awesome forecast. A big changes will come with a potent front that will track through the News10 area mid-day.

Areas north and west of Albany are starting off wet. An area of showers with locally heavy rain is tracking to the northeast. This rain will exit before many hit the roads, but the pavement won’t have enough time to completely dry out.

We will track the strong fall front this afternoon. It is starting off the day in western New York. A second wave of very isolated showers will arrive around lunchtime. Most of us will only get clouds from this front. Everyone will feel a big swing in temperature by the end of the day.

We are waking up incredibly mild with readings in the 50s. Temperatures will steadily rise into the mid and upper 60s by mid-day. As the front crosses, the mercury will begin dropping. By this evening readings will back into the 50s.

The brisk air will continue blowing in overnight. Lows will settle into the 30s to near 40°. Skies will begin clearing too. Some settled spots may wake up to patchy frost.

Blustery but bright this weekend. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s tomorrow. With the stiff northwesterly breeze, it will feel even cooler.

Temperatures start warming again next week. Wednesday looks to be another really nice fall day. The next big storm will roll in late next week with showers, possibly some rumbles of thunder. The air will turn chilly again behind our next rain chance.