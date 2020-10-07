10/07/2020: Potent front brings showers, a storm, and gusty winds today

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are waking up cloudy but otherwise quiet. It’s going to turn into rather active day as we await a potent cold front. The second half of the day will bring scattered showers, isolated afternoon storms, and gusty winds.

Prime time for showers and isolated storms around the Capital Region will be between noon and 6 PM. In the meantime, we will see peeks of sunshine and the wind will pick up. Gusty winds are going to be another big issue today.

Scattered showers with briefly heavy rain are possible early this afternoon. The atmosphere will get punch of energy as the strong cold front enters Upstate New York late-day. Isolated storms could be on the strong side with gusty to damaging gusts.

Stronger thunderstorms may produce gusts near 60 mph. Even outside of storms, it is going to be a windy afternoon with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the entire News 10 area through late tonight. You’ll want to secure any outdoor fall or Halloween decorations.

Showers will quickly end early this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. The cooler air will also start getting pumped in. Lows will settle into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The leaves on the trees will get rustled around again tomorrow. It will be a blustery day with breezy conditions and highs only topping in the 50s. That will be noticeably cooler than today’s highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We will wrap up the weekend with a nice day – sunshine and mild highs in the lower 60s. The weekend will be off to a very warm start with highs spiking on the mid to upper 70s for Albany. There is a stray shower chance later in the day as a cool front slowly sinks through the area. Sunday won’t be quite as warm, in fact closer to normal. We are watching shower chances for area next week. Another front could scoop up the remnants of Hurricane Delta, after the storm makes landfall along the Gulf Coast.