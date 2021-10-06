10/06/2021: Here comes the sun!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Yesterday we bid farewell to all of the rain and drizzle. Today we will lose the gloomy skies, but it’s going to be a work in progress. No rain this morning, but instead areas of dense fog. Visibility in spots to the north of the Capital Region is as low as a quarter of a mile. Be aware of changing visibility as you kick off your day.

Let the sun shine! A bubble of high pressure will drop in from Canada by this afternoon. This will kick off the clearing process. Cloud cover will thin from northeast to southwest. The Catskills and Helderbergs will be stuck in the clouds a little while longer. The return of sunshine also means the return of milder temperatures. The Capital Region will see highs in the mid to upper 60s today.

Clouds and fog will build back in overnight. Sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will trend warmer through the end of the week. Highs will top off near 70° tomorrow then reach the lower 70s Friday afternoon.

After a really nice end to the work week, clouds and cooler air will take over this weekend. Rain chances should stay away. This will only be a brief cool down. Warm for October air returns early next week.