10/06/2020: A pleasant day in the midst of a weather roller coaster

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Hope you’re strapped in. We have climbed aboard a weather roller coaster ride. Today is the easy part before things get bumpy tomorrow and temperatures drop later this week.

We’re starting the day off with comfortable temperatures, starry skies, and pockets of fog and low clouds. At 4 AM the most dense fog was confined to the southern Adirondacks and the Catskills. Patchy fog is possible for river valley locations through the early part of this morning.

The fog and low clouds will melt away by mid-morning. This is my pick day of the work week. High pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic will help to keep us dry with more sunshine than clouds today. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with highs pushing 70° for the Tri-Cities. The wind will start to pick up this afternoon.

Sky gazing enthusiasts will want to look up around 7 PM. The International Space Station will make a five minute pass over the Capital Region. Starting off looking to the northwest. The ISS will disappear low in the east-southeastern sky. There will be another quick pass – only visible for two minutes – around 8:40 PM. Sky conditions will cooperate for viewing this evening. Clouds will start increasing after midnight.

The pattern turns bumpier tomorrow. A strong cold front will slice through the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Scattered to numerous showers will develop starting mid-morning. It will be a mild and windy in between the showers. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s.

The atmosphere will have enough of a punch to produce isolated storms during the afternoon. Strong to damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a “marginal” risk (one out of five) for areas north of the Thruway. Given the proximity to the low over southern Canada, the North Country will be at greater risk of seeing a strong storm or two.

The downhill part of the roller coaster ride comes late week with cooler temperatures. Thursday will be a blustery day – cool and breezy with highs topping off in the 50s for most in the News 10 area.

The wind will ease up by Friday and we’ll end the week with a nice fall day. Temperatures will soar into the mid 70s to start the weekend. Saturday will definitely be a day to enjoy outside. Whether you want to hit the trails, take in the fall foliage, visit a pumpkin patch, or go apple picking, do so safely. Sunday will be nice, just not quite as nice as Saturday. Skies will cloud up again and temperatures will be on the milder side. We are keeping on eye on the potential for showers to start next week. The remnants of Hurricane Delta, which is strengthening near the Cayman Islands this morning, could head our way. The track still needs to be monitored.