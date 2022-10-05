The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Whether it’s raining at our house or the streets are just wet, we are off to a dreary and gloomy start. But chin up buttercup! Conditions will gradually improve today.

The remnants of Ian are waking up off the coast of Delaware. The coastal storm has sent steadier rain inland across southern New England and downstate areas. The best shower chances remain south and east of Albany. The first part of the day will be wetter than the afternoon.

Our skies will gradually clear from north to south. It should be a pretty nice day for the Adirondacks. The Mohawk Valley, possibly parts of the Capital District will enjoy some late-day sunny breaks. The clearing trend will continue overnight with areas of fog also setting in.

Thursday looks terrific! Temperatures will get a jolt from more sunshine. Highs should top off in the 70s for most. But it won’t stay warm for long.

Showers return Friday as another strong fall front swings through the Great Lakes. Rain will build in, the wind will pick up, and temperatures will take a tumble. We should reach our high early Friday afternoon in the 60s before the much cooler air blows in.

This weekend will be dry but on the brisk side. Areas of frost are possible Saturday morning. From there temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Another run in the 60s begins on Sunday.