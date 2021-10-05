10/05/2021: Rain ends, but the clouds stick around

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Well, it’s still wet outside. On the bright side the steady and at times heavy rain has moved along. The day starts off with an area of low pressure just to the south of the Capital Region. This is keeping scattered light showers and areas of drizzle around.

The low will exit by late morning, and take the last of the showers with it. The clouds will be harder to get rid of. Skies will remain overcast all day long. Misty conditions will be possible too. And temperatures will be stuck in neutral – only climbing a few degrees into the upper 50s.

The clearing process will kick off tonight. Parts of the Adirondacks, the North Country, and western New England will see some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures, as a result, will be a bit cooler. The Capital Region will stay mostly cloudy with lows near 50°.

The sun will come out tomorrow! High pressure will drift into northern New York. Our skies won’t instantly brighten up. We will trend partly sunny by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will get a little boost too.

High temperatures will run close to 70 degrees through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be really nice!