10/05/2020: Sunny breaks with stray showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Some are starting off the new week with locally dense fog. If you’ll be traveling through the Mohawk Valley, the Capital Region, or along the Northway early this morning be aware that visibility in spots has dipped below a single mile. Others are seeing a bit more in the way of cloud cover.

A weakening low is currently moving along the New York-Pennsylvania border. Most of the shower activity is confined to the southern side of the system through central PA and West Virginia. While showers are lacking, we have seen more clouds stream in overnight.

This low will “wash out” as it tracks towards the coast today. There will still be enough energy to keep some clouds around and stray showers could pop up. The best chances will be through mid-afternoon to the west of the Hudson River.

The sprinkles and shower activity will fizzle this evening. There will be some breaks in the clouds early on this evening. Areas of fog and low clouds look to settle in by wake up on Tuesday, especially in low-lying areas.

Tomorrow will be a rather nice early October day! A bubble of high pressure will briefly pass through the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. There will be more in the way of sunshine, after the morning fog melts away. Temperatures will run a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s for Hudson Valley.

A strong cold front is heading our way mid-week. The wind will pick up and showers will develop into the second half of the day. Isolated storms with strong wind gusts are possible for northern New England.

It will turn brisk and remain windy behind the strong front. High temperatures will only manage the mid 50s for the Tri-Cities. Friday will be off to a frosty start then finish cool. It’s never too early to look ahead to the weekend, right? Temperatures will quickly rebound and climb above normal. Both Saturday and Sunday look to stay dry.