The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Dueling weather features will create a split forecast across the area. The remnants of Hurricane Ian off the Jersey Shore will send a lot of clouds and some showers our way. Meanwhile, there’s high pressure to the north that’s trying to take over.

So, areas north of the Capital Region will stay mainly dry and could even sneak in some sunshine. Albany and spots to the south and east will see a lot of clouds with passing showers over the next 24 hours. It looks like opposite day on the high temperature map with warmer temps to the north and cooler ones for the mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshires.

The ghost of Ian will wobble west today and tonight. The chance for a few showers will hang on for areas to the south and east of Albany.

Wednesday will bring gradual improvements as the coastal system begins pulling away. Isolated showers will linger for the Berkshires and parts of the Taconics. Sunny breaks will slowly take over into the afternoon hours north of Albany.

Ian will be long gone by Thursday so it will be sunshine for all. Warmer temperatures are coming too. This will be a day to soak up!

Our next fall cold front arrives on Friday. Showers will spread across the area. The wet weather exits in time for the weekend, but much cooler air won’t be too far behind. Temperatures won’t just drop. The wind will also pick up. Saturday will be a rather blustery day. Highs will climb closer to normal by the start of next week.