10/04/2021: Cool and damp start to the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Don’t let the wet start to the week get you down. It won’t be raining all day long. The heavy and steady overnight rain is moving out. The morning commute will be a wet one with occasional drizzle and the leftover puddles from last night’s rainfall.

You won’t want to leave to house without the rain gear. This will just be a pause in the rain. Another batch of showers will arrive closer to lunchtime. Periods of heavier rainfall will be possible again. The additional heavy rain may lead to ponding of water and flooding of poor drainage areas into this evening.

The rain will begin tapering off tonight. The Capital Region should begin drying out after midnight. Skies will stay cloudy as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Showers will exit pretty easily, but it will be tougher to break up the clouds Tuesday. Cloudy skies will linger with drizzle chances, especially in the higher terrain. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with most not making it out of the 50s.

We will introduce more sunshine as the week goes on. Temperatures will also trend milder. Highs will return to the lower 70s by late week.