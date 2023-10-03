The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! There wasn’t much summer during the summer months. Now in early October, some real deal “heat” is about to show up. A very summery set up is in the works through Thursday.

Temperatures will push into the 80s this afternoon under a lot of sunshine. These highs aren’t just unseasonably warm, but could challenge records across the News10 area. Today’s record in Albany is 83° from 1967.

Overnight temperatures are warming up too. Readings will only settle into the 50s tonight with more patchy fog. Wednesday’s heat will challenge records again. Albany’s record high is a long-standing one; dating back to 1891.

Mother Nature is about to say, “not so fast summer.” A strong fall front approaches ahead of the weekend. The wind will pick up and showers will develop on Friday. The entire weekend will feature ongoing rain chances. Although Saturday will be the wettest of the bunch.

Temperatures will act like they just saw a state trooper on the highway. Much cooler air arrives with the weekend showers. Highs will tumble into the mid 50s by Columbus Day. That’s going to feel chilly!