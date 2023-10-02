The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend ended with just a taste of what will be a very warm kick off to October. Temperatures will get a boost close to 80 degrees again this afternoon. Highs will run a good 10 degrees above normal.



We’ll all enjoy a lot of sunshine, but it will be hazy sunshine. A thin plume of wildfire smoke will drift south out of Canada. The smoky layer will be well overhead, so you won’t be able to smell it and there won’t be a significant impact on air quality. The sky will just look a little milky.

The warm up is just getting started. A big dome of high pressure will be anchored near the East Coast. This keep the weather sunny and dry, and temperatures toasty for this time of year.

How toasty, you ask. We’ll be on record high watch Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast highs will climb into the mid 80s. Albany’s records are easily within reach. Thursday will be another very warm day, but the record is safe (it’s in the lower 90s.)

The end of the week will stir up changes as a strong fall cold front rushes in. The wind will pick up Thursday. Showers will develop on Friday with more rain on the way for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will take a big hit. Highs could struggle to make it out of the 50s(!!) on Sunday.