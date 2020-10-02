10/01/2020: Periods of light rain this morning before a nice fall weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! A little speed bump as we look ahead to a pretty great fall weekend. Clouds and light rain are advancing northward early this morning. Showers will become widespread across the Capital Region and the North Country through the morning commute time. The rain is expected to remain light so we should see too much ponding of water, but roads will become wet and slippery.

Upstate New York is sandwiched between two weak systems – a coastal low and a front dropping through the Great Lakes. The low to our east will race up the coast during the first part of the day. Meanwhile, the cold front will continue to weaken as it approaches the Capital Region. With all that being said, the light rain won’t last all day. The rain will exit areas west of Hudson River around lunchtime. The Capital Region and western New England will see the shower activity wind down during the early afternoon.

Before the end of the day we will see some rays of sunshine. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s early on before maxing out in the upper 50s. That is about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

A cooler fall air mass settles in behind this morning’s light rain. Temperatures will settle into the mid 30s to lower 40s under mostly clear skies tonight. The wind will go calm so areas of fog are possible by wake up Saturday morning.

It might be a bumpy road to the weekend, but the weather is looking fantastic once we get there! The great fall weather is perfectly timed with the peak the fall colors. You’ll find peak colors across the Adirondack Park, the higher elevations of the Catskills, Vermont’s mountain peaks, and the northern Berkshires. You can even stay a little closer to the Capital Region. A lot of trees locally are displaying vibrant hues.

Fall is definitely in the air now. After starting off into the 30s to near 40°, temperatures will top off in the 50s to near 60° Saturday and Sunday. The middle part of the weekend (late Saturday through Sunday morning) will feature mostly clear skies.

Clouds will return late in the weekend as a system moves through the Ohio Valley. A stray shower is possible for areas west of Albany Sunday night. Showers will become widespread into Monday.

There will be some ups and downs in the weather pattern next week. Showers will be on one day and off the next. Tuesday will not only be drier but also warmer with highs bouncing back into the mid 60s. Wednesday’s shower chance will pull temperatures back down to close out the week.