10/01/2020: Most will stay dry today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday and welcome to October! Most will catch a break from the wet weather after drought busting rainfall over the past couple of days. Overnight there have been bands of lake effect showers rolling off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Most of the shower activity today will remain well to the north and west of Albany. However, early this morning some patchy drizzle passed through the Capital Region.

Outside of the stray showers for the southern Adirondacks and the western parts of the Mohawk Valley, we will see intervals of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild around the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Albany’s high will reach the upper 60s. More clouds will hold highs to near 60° around the Adirondack Park.

The Harvest Moon will shine brightly tonight. The full moon will rise just after sunset this evening. This is the first of two full moons this month. The second – the Hunter’s Moon – will peak Halloween night.

Clouds will thicken up late tonight and showers will start creeping in from the south towards morning. A low will slide up the East Coast as we close out the work week. Everyone will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The best shower chances will be for the Capital Region and areas to the east. The morning hours will feature light rain before tapering off to scattered shower into the second half of the day. Activity will wrap up during the evening hours.

The jet stream has buckled and dipped southward into the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The set up will keep our temperatures on the cool side through the weekend. This will also provide an avenue for a parade of system to dive out of southern Canada and through the Great Lakes and Northeast.

High pressure will briefly build in on Saturday. After a cloudy start, there will be more sunshine along with cool temperatures during the afternoon. Most will see highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees to start the weekend.

Showers one day, dry the next. That’s the pattern heading into the first full week of October. Skies will go cloudy once again by the end of the weekend. Showers return Monday, before drying out Tuesday, then more showers arrive Wednesday. Temperatures will get a little bit of the bump through the middle of next week.