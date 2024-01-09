Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

Wind advisory and high wind warnings will go into effect overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning for wind gusts basically 45-60 mph for everyone, but the highest gusts, closest to 60 mph should remain confined to elevations above 1,000 feet. Rain will also be a concern, it could come down quite heavy at times which could lead to some localized flooding concerns mainly south of Albany. Snow will continue through about midnight or so for the highest terrain in the Catskills, Adirondacks, Northern Berkshires and southern Vermont where a few inches will be possible.

Powerful storm will be moving into the Great Lakes overnight tonight, while it does it will pull up mild air into the region into early Wednesday morning. It will also allow gusty winds to move into the area, mainly after midnight into early on Wednesday.

Heavy rain will move through during the overnight hours. Temperatures will soar close to 50 degrees into the pre dawn hours of Wednesday. A strong cold front will be swinging through into early Wednesday morning so temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

Winds will continue to gust across the region on the order of 30 to 35 mph through the afternoon hours. While we think we remain mostly cloudy, there could be a few breaks of sunshine along with scattered rain and mountain snow showers possible into the late afternoon and evening. As mentioned above, temperatures will make it into the upper 40s and low 50s early, before dropping into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

Temperatures look to remain relatively mild through the end of the week ahead of another storm that will be moving in for late Friday and into Saturday. This one will be very similar to the current storm with snow changing to rain and wind Friday night into Saturday with temperatures falling through Saturday afternoon along with gusty winds. The difference will be colder air will be flowing into the region for Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, highs by Sunday will range in the 20s to near 30. Cold for the start of next week with highs in the low to mid 20s with lows in the teens. Have a great night and stay safe! -Cap, Rob & Kevin