Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds were stubborn this afternoon, so we never really warmed up with temperatures remaining close to freezing for most, official high in Albany was 34, which is pretty close to average for early January. With some sunshine on Tuesday we should make it into the mid to upper 30s, so seasonably mild for this time of year.

A weak cold front will be sinking southward overnight tonight, there will be more clouds with this feature and perhaps a snow shower or two to the north overnight tonight as this moves through. Once this clears through skies should turn partly sunny for Tuesday afternoon.

Big storm system now crashing into the West coast will be here by Thursday into Friday with a little bit of everything expected by Thursday afternoon. Likely seeing some snow initially, but as temperatures rise we will all change over to rain Thursday night and into Friday.

Quiet weather continues for Tuesday with partly sunny skies, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for most.

Turning mostly cloudy on Wednesday, temperatures very seasonable in the low to mid 30s. Lets jump ahead to Thursday morning, likely starting cloudy and dry with temperatures in the 20s.

As we approach midday there could be a band of snow along a warm front. Because the storm is going to be tracking to our west we will be in the “warm sector” of the storm so the snow would be brief before changing to rain.

Thursday evening and overnight we change over to all rain, which could be heavy at times into Friday morning.

We may see some dry time on Friday with scattered showers likely. Temperatures will be warm, especially early in the day before falling into the afternoon and early evening. A second area of low pressure may develop along the cold front Friday into the day on Saturday. This could work with some incoming cold air and bring some some snow into Sunday morning. We will continue to monitor the trends as we get closer.

Drying out later Sunday with cooler temperatures. Looking quiet for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob