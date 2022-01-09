1/9/22: Dangerous cold on the way

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The system that brought the ice today is moving out to sea, a strong cold front will be moving in this evening which will be accompanied by gusty winds up to 40mph. Cold air will be forced into the region and we will spend much of the day on Monday in the low to mid 20s with wind chill temperatures close to zero.

Breezy conditions continue on Monday with gusts up to 35mph, there will also be a very intense band of Lake Effect developing off of Lake Ontario overnight tonight, this will be pushed down the Mohawk Valley tonight and through the day on Monday which could cause local white-our conditions, however, the highest accumulations should remain confined to the Western Mohawk Valley, with the exception of Southern Vermont and the Northern Berkshires where there could be some upslope snow developing.





In and out with the snow showers and even a few squalls possible Monday afternoon, through Monday night expect a coating to an inch of snow for many with this band of Lake Effect. However, there will be highs amounts potentially up to 6″ through Western Herkimer county and through portions of the Green Mountains and Northern Berkshires.

Then the real cold sets in Monday night into Tuesday behind an arctic front that moves through Monday evening.





Overnight lows will drop close to zero with wind chill temperatures for many at -15 to -35 by Tuesday morning. Wind Chill Advisories for east and west of the Hudson River and wind chill warnings for the North Country have been issued for Monday night until Tuesday afternoon.





Highs on Tuesday for many will remain in the single digits, with perhaps a few, especially through the mid-Hudson Valley approaching the low teens.

Another very cold night Tuesday night as once again we fall near zero or below for many with light winds, however, a southerly flow will develop for Wednesday and out temperatures should rebound back into the mid to upper 20s. Another shot of cold air for the end of the week and into next weekend with highs mainly in the teens to low to mid 20s with the chance at some snow for the weekend. Stay warm, stay safe, and Please remember to bring the pets inside! -Rob