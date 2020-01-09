1/9/2020: Bitter cold today, record warmth by the weekend!

Get ready, folks… the forecast for the next few days is an absolute roller coaster!

Temperatures are starting out in the teens for most, with single digits up in the Adirondacks. Factor in a persistent breeze, though, and it feels like below zero for many!

It’s all because of high pressure over Canada, funneling in colder air from the north. The good news is that winds will die down this afternoon. Temperatures will only peak in the upper 20’s under mostly clear skies, but the wind chill won’t be a big factor.

More clouds will build in overnight, preventing us from getting quite as cold. Friday morning temps will fall to the low 20’s for most instead of the teens and single digits.

Tomorrow, we’ll begin a big time warming trend. Temperatures will peak in the low 40’s. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies and showers moving in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Record warmth is in play on Saturday. Our forecast high of 60 degrees would break the old record of 57. Rain will continue on and off through the day, however. We expect heavier rain north of Albany, with showers to the south. Late Saturday and into early Sunday morning, despite the warm weather in the Capital District, enough cold air could filter into the Adirondacks to cause a brief change to freezing rain or sleet.

The wet weather ends on Sunday morning with a bang. Heavy rain, possibly accompanied by periods of strong winds, will sweep through the region. Temperatures will fall rapidly as these storms pass through, from the 50’s in the morning to the 30’s and 40’s by the afternoon. The rest of the day looks cool and quiet.

Monday and Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking near 40. Another chance for wet weather arrives Wednesday with early morning wintry mix transitioning quickly to rain.