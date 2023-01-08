Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Bright and sunny across the region this afternoon with high pressure in control. Temperatures were on the cooler side with highs in the mid 30s, which is still several degrees above average for early January.

Storm system to our south will be safely passing south overnight tonight into Monday morning. This will likely bring a few clouds for some, mainly south and east overnight and perhaps even a flurry or two into Monday morning.

Low pressure to our north will be passing north of us Monday night into Tuesday morning. However, a trailing cold front will begin to sink southward into Tuesday morning. Similar to Sunday, this will keep our temperatures steady or perhaps even drop a bit through the afternoon behind that boundary. We will feel the cooler temperatures in the area on Wednesday when highs will likely be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday morning starts partly sunny with more clouds mainly south and east of Albany with a slight chance at a few flurries.

In between two systems for Monday afternoon, one to our east and the other to our north. This will bring us partly sunny skies through Monday afternoon with seasonably mild temperatures as highs will reach the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday, under the influence of a northerly wind, temperatures may rise initially, level out into the late morning, early afternoon then drop a few degrees into Tuesday evening. Still anticipating partly sunny skies through Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening a very weak system will be approaching from the Great Lakes. This could bring us some flurries or snow showers Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer, but right now, impacts look to be minimal.

Watching a larger system for the end of the week with precipitation beginning likely as snow on Thursday before transitioning to rain late Thursday into Friday. It is possible that it would remain all snow in the higher elevations, but details on that are very limited at this time, will have to continue to watch the trends as we get closer. A quick shot of cooler air for next weekend before more mild weather again after the weekend. Have a great week! -Rob