1/8/2022: Cold Saturday, then icy for Sunday

The latest Storm tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Cold, cold, cold today! After single digits and sub zero wind chills this morning, highs peak only in the 20’s today. At least we’ll have the sun… and less wind later on!

Clouds gather tonight, and will give way to light snow by the early morning hours of Sunday. Warm air working its way in from the south will cause many to see a switch to wintry mix as the sun comes up.

Freezing rain could lead to the development of icy conditions for much of our area, and especially likely to the south of Albany. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 AM Sunday and lasts through 7 PM.

Snow showers and squalls will develop on Monday in the wake of the weekend system. Watch for a few isolated instances of snow coating the roadways and reducing visibility in the second part of the day.

Then a period of bone chilling cold is in the forecast Monday night, all day Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning. During that day-and-a-half stretch, temps will have a hard time rising above 10 degrees! Bundle up and check in on your neighbors.