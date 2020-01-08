1/8/2020: Windy with snow showers, then cold moves in…

Bundle up! Temperatures will peak in the upper 30’s today, but gusty winds and on and off snow showers will add to a very chilly feeling.

Albany and surrounding towns will peak in the mid to upper 30’s this afternoon, meaning a few raindrops could mix in with those snow showers. Outside of town, however, expect all snow.

Those showers will get going by sunrise and won’t be off the map until the late evening hours. We won’t see a lot of accumulation, maybe up to an inch in the capital region with a few inches possible in the Adirondacks.

The flakes will be accompanied by very gusty winds, however, and short-lived snow squalls could make for dicey driving conditions. Expect gusts up to 45 miles per hour at times.

Snow will taper off overnight, setting up the one truly cold day of the week. Thursday will start out with temps in the single digits and teens. With breezy winds factored in, the “feels like” temperatures will likely be single digits to below zero.

Afternoon highs will peak in the mid 20’s, but the winds will (thankfully) taper off by the afternoon hours.

Late Friday and into the weekend brings our next chance at active weather. Expect widespread rain, especially on Saturday, which could lead to minor flooding concerns. Additionally, we’ll see very abnormally warm weather.

Saturday’s record high temperature is 57 degrees… we’re forecasting 58! Sunday will feature highs in the low 40’s, cooler but still running about 10 degrees above average.

Expect cool and cloudy weather to kick off next week, with Monday temps peaking in the upper 30’s. Rain showers could return for Tuesday.