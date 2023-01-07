Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another mild afternoon today with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with breaks of sunshine. A weak cold front is moving through tonight which will bring drier air, but also, slightly cooler air to the region for Sunday, that means a return to sunshine!

High pressure building in overnight tonight will stick around through Sunday, providing plenty of sunshine through the northeast. This will keep temperatures cooler though, with highs mainly in the low to mid 30s for most, which is a little closer to average for early January.

A weak disturbance in the middle of the country is bringing rain and storms to the deep south tonight, with snow on the northern edge of the storm. Unfortunately, this will be push to our south on Monday, as high pressure will remain in control.

This will bring a few clouds, mainly south and east of Albany for the first half of Monday. This could also bring a few flurries for some, although accumulations look to be very minor, with perhaps a dusting. Temperatures on Monday with skies turning partly sunny into the afternoon will rebound into the upper 30s to near 40.

Things have continued to trend much warmer for later in the week. Temperatures will take a dip on Wednesday, back into the low to mid 30s, however, we will be watching our next system by late Thursday. This could start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 40s with rain continuing on Friday, transitioning to showers for Saturday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob