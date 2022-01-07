1/7/2022: Snow ends midday, then temps plummet

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Get excited, snow lovers! A coastal system is bringing wintry scenes to our region this morning. Everyone else, don’t worry – we miss out on the worst of this storm system.

The center of the storm is hugging the coast, bringing over half a foot of snow to some in Southern New England.

We are on the edge of the system, so we’ll see lighter snowfall that doesn’t manage to last for quite as long. But lunchtime, the snow will have ended for those along and west of the Hudson River. The snow that hangs on in Washington, Rensselaer, Columbia, Berkshire, and Bennington Counties will taper off in the early afternoon.

Most in the Capital District will wind up with a solid 1-3″ of fresh snow by the time it’s all said and done. Slightly higher totals are possible in parts of the Berkshires, Taconics, Rensselaer Plateau, and Catskills.

Temperatures drop into the single digits and teens tonight, with breezy conditions making it feel even colder through out the evening and overnight period. Bundle up! Even the daytime hours won’t offer too much relief on Saturday – highs will only be in the mid 20’s.

Sunday brings another wester system, but also a little bit more warmth – just enough to lead to more wintry mix than snow. Monday could feature snow showers and squalls, with periods of wind and reduced visibility. Then a period of potentially dangerous cold sets in Monday night through Wednesday morning. Many won’t get above 10 degrees for that whole stretch! Get ready to bundle up…