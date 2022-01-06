1/6/2022: More snow tonight/Friday AM

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



After some light snow overnight, be on the look out for some slippery spots during this morning commute! Temps are also falling off a bit behind the snow, so temps will dip into the 20’s for most by daybreak.

The rest of the day looks dry, but with more clouds than sun and breezy conditions. Though temps will peak in the mid 30’s, it’ll feel like the 20’s with the wind chill.



Later on, a developing coastal system will draw just close enough to bring us light snow tonight and into the first part of Friday.

Totals will be highest from Long Island to coastal New England. For the Capital District, Catskills, Berkshires, and southern Vermont, expect 1 to 3″ of fresh snow. The Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, and North Country will likely miss out on meaningful accumulation.

Friday afternoon will turn chilly and blustery once again after snow has ended. Saturday looks clear but cold, with lows in the single digits and teens and afternoon highs only in the 20’s.

Another system brings active weather, but also a bit more warmth to the region on Sunday. As a result, we expect mostly wintry mix, with shorter periods of plain ol’ snow. Snow showers and squalls could develop behind that system on Monday. Tuesday looks dry, but frigid – the whole day will be spent in the single digits and teens! Bundle up!