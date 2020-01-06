1/6/2020: Light Snow Ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be mostly cloudy with some light snow showers through the late morning. The light snow could mean a quick coating-1″ for some across the Capital Region but the snow showers will persist for the Adirondacks with more measurable snow that has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory.

The steadiest and accumulating snow in the northern Adirondacks is keeping a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 AM for Hamilton & Northern Herkimer counties.

Tonight as we dry out-the snow showers will finally dissipate for the Adirondacks overnight….

Tuesday looks brighter and dry until rain, snow moves in from the south by 4-5 PM. Even with the early onset bringing some light rain-it’ll be a quick changeover to snow for all and widespread snow overnight through Wednesday AM can mean slick travel with accumulating snow…stay tuned for more adjustments and a snow map as we get closer.

Colder air comes in Thursday but the warm-up in quick to the 40s and that’ll mean soggy conditions by the start of the weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play