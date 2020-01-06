1/6/2020: Light Snow Ahead

Today will be mostly cloudy with some light snow showers through the late morning. The light snow could mean a quick coating-1″ for some across the Capital Region but the snow showers will persist for the Adirondacks with more measurable snow that has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory.

The steadiest and accumulating snow in the northern Adirondacks is keeping a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 AM for Hamilton & Northern Herkimer counties.

Tonight as we dry out-the snow showers will finally dissipate for the Adirondacks overnight….

Tuesday looks brighter and dry until rain, snow moves in from the south by 4-5 PM. Even with the early onset bringing some light rain-it’ll be a quick changeover to snow for all and widespread snow overnight through Wednesday AM can mean slick travel with accumulating snow…stay tuned for more adjustments and a snow map as we get closer.

Colder air comes in Thursday but the warm-up in quick to the 40s and that’ll mean soggy conditions by the start of the weekend!