1/5/2020: Cold & windy for Sunday, snow chances ahead

Bundle up! Morning clouds and isolated snow showers will give way to cold & blustery weather this afternoon.

A few lake effect snow showers are still going this morning, bringing very light snow to portions of the Catskills and Taconics. Don’t expect much from these, a coating to maybe an inch across much of those areas. Albany and the Capital District got a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain last night, but are dry this morning.

Expect more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30’s, but with gusty winds (30-40 mph at times) it will feel colder.

We’ll start the overnight period with clear skies and calmer winds, which will help us cool into the 20’s across the region. More clouds will build in leading up to daybreak.

Then, a fast moving system will bring our next chance for snow Monday morning.

While we don’t expect much accumulation, an inch or two for most, it does have the potential to create problems for the morning commute. Drive safe!

The second half of Monday looks cool and cloudy, with a few leftover flurries possible.

A larger, two-part system will arrive on Tuesday afternoon or evening. A storm moving up the coast will bring wet weather to Albany and southeast. It may start as a rain/snow mix before transitioning to all snow as temperatures drop.

Phase two of that system begins Wednesday. While the coastal storm will be pulling away from us, winds out of the west will lead to more lake effect snow showers. Snow is more likely north and west of Albany. Between the two snow chances, many will end up with 3 to 6 inches.

Thursday is the only truly cold day of the week, with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20’s. Next Friday and Saturday look rainy and warmer, with temps peaking in the 40’s.