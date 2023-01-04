Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day with drizzle and steadier rain developing by this evening. Temperatures will be a bit all over the place for today, with those in the Hudson Valley remaining on the cooler side, and those above 1,000 feet likely rise well into the 50s!

There will likely be some dry time through about midday. This will allow temperatures to try and rebound into the low to mid 40s, however, more rain will be heading our way for the evening and overnight as more moisture from the south surges northward.

Futurecast showing a decent amount of relatively dry time through the afternoon. We can’t rule out some isolated drizzle, as things are just so saturated, but for many it will be mainly dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, with 50s likely south, west and east of Albany.

As we go into the evening hours, rain chances will be on the increase as more steadier rain will be arriving with an area of low pressure approaching from the south and west.

Rain and showers will taper off overnight around midnight. However, with clouds and a very moist environment, expect another night with steady temperatures and the development of patchy dense fog by Thursday morning.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday, we can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us look to remain dry and temperatures remain on the cool side, although, still running about 10 degrees above average.

Cooler but more seasonable weather expected for the weekend with the chance at snow showers for Monday with highs holding in the mid 30s, which is much closer to where we should be for early January. Have a great day, stay dry! -Rob