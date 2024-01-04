Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Cold front that moved through this morning brought in a much cooler air mass and some gusty winds. The cold air is in place now and will go nowhere through the weekend, ahead of our storm system that does look to bring an area-wide snowfall to the region.

The storm that will be moving in by Saturday evening is now in New Mexico, with a track expected to take it into the northern Gulf of Mexico and then make a turn up the east coast. This system will be loaded with moisture and will be bumping into cold air. The current track does mean all snow for the Capital Region and Western New England, we are not expecting any mixing.

Quiet weather is expected for Friday, expect some sunshine, not a whole lot of wind and temperatures slowly warming from the 20s to the low 30s.

Most of the day Saturday will be quiet. Mostly cloudy skies by the time we wake up Saturday morning, that is basically how it will remain through the afternoon hours.

Snow will likely break out after sunset Saturday evening. Cap and I both think between 7pm-10pm from southwest to northeast. Snow will continue into the overnight hours and will likely become heavy at times.

Bands of heavy snow will be possible into Sunday morning. As the day progresses snow will continue, but will likely transition to snow showers into the late afternoon and evening hours.

With the storm tracking to the south of Long Island and southern New England we are in the right area for a decent snow storm. A general 6-10″ of snow is expected into Sunday evening. We are watching for the potential of a little shadow showing up into Northern Rensselaer county and southern Washington county where there could end up being a bit less with 3-6″ expected in these areas. A little enhancement is also possible into the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and southern Vermont, same thing for the eastern facing slopes of the Catskills, Helderbergs and the hills of Schenectady county. Not the biggest storm we have ever seen, and it will be relatively manageable, but this is the first “big one” of the season. If you have to go out, just give yourself extra time on the roads, they will likely be slick through Sunday.

Quiet weather for early next week, then we will watch for another storm system for the middle of the week. Of course the fine details on this one are limited, but, it does look to take a more western track, so as of right now it looks like it would be a thump of snow Tuesday night then transition to a wintry mix into Wednesday as temperatures rise. Behind that temperatures look to be seasonably mild into the end of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob