1/4/2021: After the snow, we stay cool, cloudy, quiet

Snow ended before sunrise this morning, leaving behind a fresh few inches for most. Some, especially from western Schenectady/Albany counties down into the Catskills, wound up with a half foot.

The system that brought us the wintry weather is pushing out of the area. Behind it, high pressure will try to move into the area. This will lead to an extended period of cool but quiet weather.

Highs will be in the mid 30’s under mostly cloudy skies for most of the News10 area. The Mid-Hudson and parts of the southern Berkshires could make a run at 40 degrees, which would melt a good chunk of their snow.

Then, watch for refreeze overnight as temperatures drop into the 20’s this evening. Temperatures stay consistent for much of the coming week with lows in the upper teens/low 20’s and highs in the 30’s.

A few stray snow showers are possible Wednesday, but they shouldn’t amount to much accumulation. We’ll be sunny with a chilly breeze on Thursday. Saturday could be blustery as well. Stay warm!

-Matt