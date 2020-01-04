1/4/2020: Rain ends as snow tonight, active pattern ahead

Buckle up! We’re headed into an active weather pattern with plenty of chances for snow… and it starts today!

Widespread rain has spread throughout the Capital Region this morning. Most are hovering near 40 in terms of temperatures, but some in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Catskills are seeing a bit of wintry mix. Watch for slippery roads in those areas!

The Adirondacks and Greens will likely transition to snow by late morning. In the Capital District, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30’s or low 40’s for the next few hours, meaning it’s just a cold rain for most of the daylight hours on Saturday.

After sunset, however, temperatures will drop quickly. The end of this system will bring a few snow showers to most.

We don’t expect a lot of accumulation from thus system, with a coating to an inch for much of the Capital District. South of Albany, there may not be much accumulation of all. From the Adirondacks to the Lake George area, however, 3 to 6 inches could fall.

Sunday looks cool and breezy, with highs just above freezing. Then, a fast moving system will bring us a quick inch or two of snow late Sunday into Monday morning. While this won’t be a huge system, the timing could spell trouble for the Monday morning commute. Be safe on the roads!

Another system moves in early Monday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday morning. It’s looking like this event could bring enough to shovel and get the snowplows on the roads. Most can expect a few inches, with a few spots seeing up to half a foot of snow.

The second half of Wednesday looks cool and dry, but very windy with gusts over 40 mph. Thursday will feature the only below-average temperatures of the week, with lows in the teens and single digits. Next Friday looks wet, with showers and brief periods of wintry mix in spots.