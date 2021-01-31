1/31/21: Winter Storm Moves in to Start February

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A strong Nor’easter will begin to impact the Capital Region by Monday afternoon as a storm on the coast strengthens through Monday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon with Advisories and Winter Storm watches to the north as accumulations north and west should remain lower.

Storm system in the Ohio Valley is dying and this will be transferring it’s energy to a developing storm system on the coast overnight tonight into Monday morning, this will become the main storm system and as it tracks north, that is when we will begin to see the snow falling here.

Snow showers will be possible south of Albany by Monday morning, where some could pick up a quick 1-2″ before noon.

This band of steadier snow will slowly march northward during the afternoon on Monday. It will be battling quite a bit of dry air, so it may take some time before the snow actually starts making it to the ground, but I am thinking snow should start between 10am and 2pm for Albany south and between 5-8pm for locations north of Albany.

Snow will continue Monday night, which could fall heavily at times and this snow will continue through the day on Tuesday with winds slowly picking up with gusts 25-35 mph.

Right around Albany looks to pick up 8-14″, however, we will be dealing with a shadow with downsloping off the Green Mountains and that will cut down on totals for northern Rensselaer and most of Washington counties, this would cut totals in those areas down to between 4-6″ of snow. North and west of Albany in the Adirondacks you will likely be on the fringe of this storm so only expecting 2-4″, but with some upslope on the east side of the Catskills, Berkshires and Southern Greens 14-18″ will be likely with local amounts approaching 18-24″.









Temperatures look to moderate in the wake of this storm system for the second half of the week with temperatures warming into the 30’s with relatively quiet weather with perhaps a mix of rain and snow on Friday. Watching for another storm potential for the end of next weekend into early the following week, and once again another big shot of cold air into the second week of February. Have a great week! -Rob