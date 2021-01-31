1/31/2021: Snow and “milder” temps for the workweek

How are you holding up after those FRIGID morning temperatures! The overnight low of -6 in Albany was the coldest we’ve been in the Capital since February 1st, 2019! That’s 2 years ago on the dot!

Ahead of a developing snowstorm, clouds will develop throughout the course of the day. By the afternoon, most of us will be hanging under overcast skies.

The lack of prolonged sunshine will keep us short of 20 degrees this afternoon – but the upper teens and calm winds might actually feel manageable after this weekend!

Clouds will act to keep us more mild overnight, with lows around 10 degrees… that’s 10 above zero! Some in the Mid-Hudson will struggle to get below 20!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 20’s on Monday and Tuesday, but snow will make for dicey travel conditions. Expect the wintry weather to get going Monday afternoon for most, and continue through late Tuesday or very early Wednesday.

Totals will be highest south of Albany and into the Berkshires, where a foot or more could fall. The Albany area can expect 9-10 inches. North of the Capital District, you will be further away from the center of this coastal storm. You’ll still see accumulating snow, but with totals generally closer to a half foot.

Leftover light snow showers, as well as breezy conditions, are on tap for Wednesday. Thursday looks cold and clear with lows in the teens and highs just above Thursday. Another system could bring a mix of rain and snow Friday into Saturday.



-Matt