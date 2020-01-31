1/31/2020: AM Sun, Increasing Clouds

Happy Friday! We’re off to a cold start in the teens & single digits but a mostly sunny sky will move the mercury fast this morning. Clouds increase today and it’ll already be mostly cloudy by the mid-to-late afternoon but we’ll reach a slightly above average day near 36°.

Clouds rule tonight so we won’t fall back fast-in fact, we’ll be in the upper 20s early Saturday morning. Mostly dry with a few snow showers to the NW?

This weekend looks to be mostly cloudy and while it should be mostly dry-we can’t rule out a chance rain or snow shower. Best chance for a few snow showers will be NW. Monday looks great with sun & clouds and very mild temps in the mid to upper 40s! An unsettled pattern begins Tuesday with some rain showers in the low 40s. Better chance for a mix with some showers Wednesday & Thursday.