Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonably mild afternoon today with temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A few of us saw scattered snow showers and flurries, most will continue to see some of that activity through the evening and until about midnight. Accumulations look to remain on the light side with most picking up around a coating or half an inch, perhaps and inch or two east of the Hudson Valley.

High pressure will be building in for Tuesday and Wednesday which will provide us with relatively quiet and cool weather. There may be a touch of sunshine, especially on Tuesday.

The arctic air is building up north of Hudson Bay and will be arriving on Friday into Saturday morning. This will likely be the coldest air of the season with daytime highs in the single digits, overnight well below zero with wind chill temperatures dangerously low 25 to 35 below zero.

Seasonably chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s along with some sunshine with more clouds expected south of Albany on Tuesday. Turning mostly cloudy for Thursday with breaks of sunshine for Groundhog Day. Temperatures do nothing but fall on Friday with a high in the morning expected in the low to mid teens falling into the single digits by the afternoon. Well below zero into Saturday morning and we will struggle to get into the single digits on Saturday! But this Arctic Assault will be short lived as we warm into the low to mid 30s by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob