1/30/21: Chill Eases a touch on Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Bitter cold temperatures once again tonight with light to calm winds, clear skies and snow pack, many will once again wake to temperatures below zero Sunday morning. We do look to start bright on Sunday, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon and evening in advance of our next system that looks to bring area-wide snowfall Monday night through Tuesday night.

Right now our storm system is in the middle of the country and thanks to high pressure in the east will take another 24-48 hours to get here.

Sunday will be the quiet day and quite frankly most of Monday will be quiet as well, with the exception of a few snow showers south of Albany developing. We will start sunny Sunday but clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning I am anticipating snow showers south of Albany. There should not amount to too much as the storm itself will be transferring it’s energy to a developing coastal storm at this point.

Light snow showers should continue through Monday morning south of Albany.

With plenty of cold air in place, once the storm transfers to the coast I am expecting the snow to really begin to ramp up, especially for those who live in Glens Falls points south.

The highest likelihood of impactful snowfall looks to be south and east of Albany this is why winter storm watches will go into effect in these locations on Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

I do think everyone will see snow from this, but there will be limiting factors as well. One of which being how far north and west does the snow extend as well as how much of a shadow we will see off the Greens, Berkshires and Taconics here in the Hudson Valley. So here is an early call snowfall map depicting where this highest impacts from this storm will be. We will be putting numbers to this map by Sunday evening.

Beyond this storm, temperatures look to briefly moderate as we approach next weekend as we could be flirting with 40 degrees by this time next week. However, we will also be dealing with another storm potential into early next weekend with a first round of a mix on Friday before another potential storm on Saturday. Right now it appears the second threat will remain south, but will monitor through the week. Then another shot of colder than normal air moves in to end next weekend and to start the second week of February. Have a great night! -Rob