1/30/2022: Cold now, but milder days on tap for February

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



There’s no way around it… it’s cold out there! As one of our viewers pointed out, many in Alaska are actually warmer than we are this morning. Got to bundle up!

High pressure in control today means mostly sunny skies, though highs will stil lstruggle to hit the 20 degree mark. A bit of a breeze will make for single digit wind chills at times, though it won;t be quite as windy as last night.

Monday morning, we’ll wake up to overnight low temperatures in the single digits for the Capital District. A few outlying areas could get down to below zero.

Monday’s the last day of January, and it’s still a frosty one. Highs will peak only in the 20’s, with partly cloudy skies and more calm winds. As we turn the page of the calendar to February, though, a little more of a mild feel begins to show up. Tuesday highs are above freezing!

Wednesday is a day that almost wants to be warm. Highs will peak in the 40’s despite mostly cloudy skies. Don’t expect local groundhogs to see much in the way of a shadow! Thursday will bring a system that starts as rain, but could transition to wintry mix as temps fall in the afternoon. Friday will feature crashing temperatures and leftover snow showers. Next weekend… straight back to the icebox! A high of only 20 on Saturday.