1/30/2021: Wind easing up, but even colder temperatures are ahead…

Brrrr… the coldest air of the season is here to stay this weekend! High pressure that’s been parked over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes continues to pump frigid air into the region. Most of the News10 region got below zero… Glens Falls was more that 10 below this morning!

Temperatures won’t warm too much, even with a ton of sun throughout the day. Expect highs to peak in the teens. At least it won’t be nearly as windy as Friday!

Temperatures fall off in dramatic fashion again this evening. We’ll all be below zero, but some in the North Country could approach 20 below! Bundle up!

Despite the cold start, Sunday will actually end up being a bit more mild in terms of afternoon temperatures. Highs will peak around 20 as clouds build in during the second half of the day.

Those clouds will give way to a coastal storm system that has the potential to bring us some snow. We think that Albany and points south will see the flakes fly on Monday, and then we’ll all see some snow on Tuesday.

Totals are still up in the air, but at this point we think the best chance for highest totals will in the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, and Litchfield Hills of Connecticut. Albany, the Capital District, and western New England still have a good chance of accumulating snow. The Adirondacks and North Country will see the least, as they will be furthest from the center of the storm.

At least temperatures will moderate along with the snow! Expect highs near 30 for the first half of the work week, with 40’s in play for Friday!

Until then,,, stay warm!

-Matt