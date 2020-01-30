1/30/2020: Sunny & Seasonable Day Ahead!

We’re off to a COLD start under a clear sky with many starting their day in the teens. Some in the Adirondacks are closer to single digit lows & even subzero by a few degrees…

Sunshine will be plentiful as the sun rises at 7:12 AM with temperatures warming into the lower 30s by this afternoon.

A few clouds will mix back in tonight but temperatures will drop fast to the upper teens for Friday morning.

Sunshine is most plentiful early tomorrow before clouds mix in and take over by the evening.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy yet milder in the upper 30s. We can’t rule out a flurry or quick shower but most of the moisture stays well south so we’ll find a dry start to Monday with quite a warm-up! Sun & clouds with upper 40s will be gorgeous Monday. Showers return Tuesday and a dip in temps by the midweek could mean a few snowflakes mix in…