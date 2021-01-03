1/3/2021: Light snow Tonight, Cloudy & Cool Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our storm system is right on schedule, providing light snow across the Capital Region this evening. Light to at times moderate snow will continue through the night, but things are looking to wind down by daybreak for most.

Upper level energy to our west will slowly fade tonight and that is why the snow will come to an end and we are expecting lesser amounts.

Guidance has continued to trend a touch drier with this system so a general 1-3″ for most with higher amounts in the Catskills of 3-5″ with local amounts closer to 6″. Another area that may get local amounts of 4-5″ would be the higher elevations in the Berkshires and the spine of the Green Mountains.

Once the snow gets out of here the coastal storm will slow, and almost become stationary off the coast of Maine and this will provide several days of mostly cloudy skies with temperatures mainly in the mid 30’s.

There is a chance at a few flurries or snow showers both Tuesday and Wednesday but they should not amount to too much. We will turn windy for Wednesday and that continues into Thursday, however, skies should brighten by Thursday afternoon and Friday. Another disturbance to watch is for next weekend, right now it appears to miss us to the south, but we would turn cloudy and cooler with highs near 30 for next weekend. So, right now it is a miss, but it bears watching in case it trends further north. Have a great week! -Rob